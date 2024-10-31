Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KOSS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 89,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of -0.74.

Koss Company Profile

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

