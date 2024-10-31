Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

KMERF stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

