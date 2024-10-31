Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
KMERF stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $37.50.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Komercní banka, a.s.
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.