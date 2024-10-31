Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Kodiak Gas Services has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.