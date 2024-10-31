Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $130.85 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,040,574,492 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,035,296,215.33736. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11768353 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $127,790,109.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

