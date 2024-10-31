Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Janover Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JNVR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Janover has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 253.36% and a negative return on equity of 86.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janover

About Janover

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.