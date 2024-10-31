Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 460,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,730. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a negative net margin of 8,095.90%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

