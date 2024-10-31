iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

