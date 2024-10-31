iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWM opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.83 and a one year high of $228.63.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
