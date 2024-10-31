iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Tnf LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tnf LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

