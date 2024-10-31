iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 3.18% of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

