iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

