IRON Financial LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 842,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,555. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.