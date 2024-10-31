IRON Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 67,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 66,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.