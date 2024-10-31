IRON Financial LLC Has $221,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 620,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.