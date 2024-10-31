Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,277. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 716,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

