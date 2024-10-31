iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.22. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.