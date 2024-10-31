Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.94. Approximately 14,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iradimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 73.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Iradimed by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 880.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

