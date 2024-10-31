IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.89 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 386,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,146. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

