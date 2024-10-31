Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,046,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after buying an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ remained flat at $19.42 on Thursday. 779,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,498. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

