Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells 20,750 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $921,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,047,510.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 2,705,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

