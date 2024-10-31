Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $97,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,951.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.04 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,976.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.