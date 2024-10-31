InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 314,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

InnovAge Stock Down 1.7 %

InnovAge stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Transactions at InnovAge

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

In related news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,730.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in InnovAge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

