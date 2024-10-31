Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 525054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 70.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after acquiring an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

