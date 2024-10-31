IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

