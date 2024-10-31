Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,687. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.