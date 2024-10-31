Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. 542,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,049. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

