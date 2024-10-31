Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX remained flat at $81.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 441,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a 1 year low of $65.55 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.