HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,075 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $204.52. 268,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,257. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

