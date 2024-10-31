Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

Shares of HLAN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

