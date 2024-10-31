Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 446.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988,238 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $139,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,849. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,148.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,148.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.