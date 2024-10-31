Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2,180.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 41.6% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 474,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 226,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $872.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

