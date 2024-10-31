Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

CL stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

