Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.