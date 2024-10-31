Golden State Equity Partners Has $334,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.28.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.03 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.