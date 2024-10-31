Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 26,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

