General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lifted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.87. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

