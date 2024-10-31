GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 2,154 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,371.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87.

GeneDx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.69. 781,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,132. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.