Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 153421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

