FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centrus Energy Reduced by B. Riley

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of LEU opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

