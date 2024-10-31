FY2024 EPS Estimate for Global Industrial Reduced by Analyst

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Down 20.3 %

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 173.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 101.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

