FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PayPal Issued By William Blair

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.