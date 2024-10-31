FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Plans Dividend of $0.17

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile
