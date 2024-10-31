Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 6,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNLPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.