Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

