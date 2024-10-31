Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $7,885,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

