Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

