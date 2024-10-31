First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.90 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.28). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

