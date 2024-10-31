Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 6.3 %

LLY opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $916.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

