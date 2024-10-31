Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.83 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

