Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.19 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $160.41 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00035768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,533,247 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.